Express Image Welcomes Todd Bimberg to His New Role as Chief Revenue Officer
Tom Bimberg will oversee the marketing, sales, and partner channels with the responsibility to accelerate revenue growth in his new role as CRO at Express Image
Todd brings a unique and valuable skill set that will immediately contribute to expanding our presence as a specialty print service provider.”ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Image, recognized as a leader in decal/label and other specialty print manufacturing, announces that Todd Bimberg has joined the organization in the role of Chief Revenue Officer.
Mr. Bimberg will oversee the marketing, sales, and partner channels with the responsibility to accelerate revenue growth. A customer-focused executive, Bimberg brings over thirty years of building loyal dedicated relationships while partnering on specialty print programs and projects. Todd brings a unique combination of manufacturing competency, sales consultation ability, relationship building, and a passion to grow businesses. He shared, "I am looking forward to working with the talented team at Express Image to open new revenue streams by leveraging their strong products and services platform.”
Jeff Sarenpa, President/Owner shared, "Todd embodies Express Image culture of great service built on strong teamwork. He shares our vision to deliver best-in-class print solutions while earning and building long-term customer relationships."
Scott Morrow, CEO said, "We are excited to add Todd to the Senior Leadership Team. Todd brings a unique and valuable skill set that will immediately contribute to expanding our presence as a specialty print service provider." Morrow added, "Todd has built an extremely strong reputation in the industry known for his consultation and integrity.”
About Express Image
Express Image specializes is one of the top label/decal manufacturers in the country. Through a unique combination of manufacturing competencies and capabilities, order processing efficiencies, and an outstanding service delivery record, Express Image has built a loyal and steady customer base.
A 75-year family-owned business, Express Image operates out of two facilities in North St Paul, Minnesota.
To learn more, visit expressimage.com or LinkedIn.
For more information please contact Todd.Bimberg@expressimage.com
Todd Bimberg
Express Image Digital
+1 612-590-5555
Todd.Bimberg@expressimage.com