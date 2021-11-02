DOT Urges Drivers to Use Caution, Avoid Unnecessary Travel during Wintry Weather Conditions Equipment, Operators Ready for Forecasted Weather

“Our winter preparations started this fall, and our crews are ready for any changes in the weather,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT Assistant District Executive - Maintenance. “We have the needed materials on hand, plows are mounted on the trucks, and our staff is keeping an eye on the temperatures and the precipitation so we can respond as needed.”

Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply in the region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Crews will be working around the clock, as needed, to keep the roads safe and passable.

Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space – six car lengths – when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For motorists who are traveling during times of snow or sleet, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Give ample room for plow truck drivers to treat the roadways and never pass between two trucks operating in a plow line.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

During the winter the public can use www.511PA.com to find plow-truck locations and details of when state-maintained roadways were last plowed. The information is made possible by PennDOT’s Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) technology, which uses units in each of the over 2,500 department-owned and rented plow trucks to send a cellular signal showing where a truck is located.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, windshield brush and scraper, small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

PennDOT also reminds citizens that downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.ReadyPA.org or by calling 1-888-9-READYPA. Citizens can find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the Web site or the toll-free line.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

