Modena Road to Close Tomorrow for Road Repair in South Coatesville, Modena Boroughs

King of Prussia, PA – Modena Road is scheduled to close 24/7 between Overhill Road and Union Street in South Coatesville and Modena boroughs, Chester County, starting tomorrow, November 3, for road repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will remain in place through early December.

During the closure, Modena Road motorists will be directed to use Union Street, North Brandywine Avenue, Lower Gap Road, and Youngsburg Road/First Avenue. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

