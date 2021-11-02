Submit Release
Greenhill Road to Close Next Wednesday for Pipe Replacement in Solebury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Greenhill Road is scheduled to close between Aquetong Road and Route 263 (Upper York Road) in Solebury Township, Bucks County on Wednesday, November 10, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Aquetong Road and Route 263 (Upper York Road). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. This operation is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

