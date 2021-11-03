Retina Consultants of America Announces Addition of Retina Associates of Utah
The focus of our doctors has always centered on providing the most outstanding care for our patients. We welcome the opportunity to continue our mission with Retina Consultants of America.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces the addition of Retina Associates of Utah (“RAU”) to its national consortium. RAU is a dynamic group of six fellowship-trained retina specialists who provide state-of-the-art retinal care to the citizens of Salt Lake City and the surrounding rapidly growing communities.
RAU’s physicians specialize in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, laser photocoagulation, complicated retinal detachments, severe trauma, ocular tumors, and uveitis. RAU is also a key leader in clinical trials and currently has more than a dozen studies in progress and six more planned in the near future.
RAU has locations in Salt Lake City, Provo, Layton, Logan, and Lehi, and its physicians include Dr. Robert Kwun, past recipient of the esteemed Ron G. Michels Fellowship award. All six physicians are certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and fellowship-trained by some of the most prestigious vitreoretinal programs in the country. With more than 60 employees, including 30 clinical support personnel, five research dedicated staff, and more than 15 front desk and administrative support staff, RAU delivers exceptional patient care in a compassionate and caring environment.
“The physician specialists of Retina Associates of Utah are excited to be a part of Retina Consultants of America,” said Dr. Robert Kwun, Vice President of RAU. “The focus of our doctors has always centered on providing the most outstanding care for our patients in the Intermountain West. We have offered excellence in clinical care and innovative research treating retinal diseases, and we welcome the opportunity to continue our mission with Retina Consultants of America.”
RAU was founded in 1992 by Dr. Kirk Winward and Dr. Gregory Brinton. The practice’s goal is to provide patients with the highest level of care by using advanced tools for disease diagnosis and employing the most effective therapies currently available.
“We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed colleagues and dear friends at Retina Associates of Utah to the RCA family,” said Dr. Sundeep Dev of VitreoRetinal Surgery in Minneapolis. “They have a long history of providing exceptional and compassionate retinal care in their region, in addition to a strong dedication to clinical research to advance our field. These attributes make them a very welcome addition to our partnership and further expand our mission to provide the highest level of care to our patients across the country.”
RCA includes practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Colorado, and California, and the addition of RAU furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. Inclusive of RAU, RCA now has a total of 149 physicians and more than 1,600 employees.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
