November 2, 2021 - Hiring Red, White and You Jobs Fair for Veterans Scheduled for November 4

Date: November 2, 2021

10th Annual Event Connects Veterans and Employers

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 28 cities throughout Texas on Thursday, Nov. 4. The events will be a combination of in-person and virtual events. TWC’s 10th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking the exceptional skills of veterans and their spouses.

“On behalf of the people of Texas, I want to thank all of our military veterans who have served this great nation and defended freedom around the world,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, it’s important to know that Texas has your back. Greater prosperity for all begins with employment that fully utilizes your skills, dedication, and drive. That is why I encourage employers in Texas to attend a Hiring Red, White and You! event on Nov. 4.”

The statewide event is free to attend and is designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity. Employers participate at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Over the past nine years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 108,288 job seekers, including 39,310 veterans, with 18,268 employers and the event has included over 2,800 same-day hires.

“Veterans are good candidates for many good jobs. The skills, experience, and training veterans receive in the military have a positive influence on the Texas Workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas employers participating in TWC ’s Hiring Red, White & You! events recognize this, too.”

The Texas Veterans Commission is preparing veterans for these hiring fairs by assisting them with applications and résumés, interviewing techniques, as well as one-on-one counseling services.

“Texas veterans bring a lot to the table: skills, maturity, an unparalleled work ethic and a tradition of selfless service to others,” said Texas Veterans Commission Chairwoman Laura Koerner. “Veteran employment events like Hiring Red, White & You! give them the opportunity to showcase their skills and earn the opportunity for a rewarding career.”

The national unemployment rate in 2020 for all veterans was 6.5 percent. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 7.3 percent. There are over 1.5 million total veterans throughout Texas, which has the highest state population of veterans in the country.1

“Our goal is to help veterans transition to the civilian world through meaningful careers that can open up doors for them and their families,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Hiring Red, White & You! is an invaluable resource to assist veterans with their career needs. We applaud those who are attending – the veterans for their service and the employers who hire our heroes.”

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

“The Hiring Red, White, & You! event on November 4th is an incredible opportunity for Texas employers to connect with our veterans, who are natural leaders that know how to get the job done,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas veterans have served our nation in their military careers and now it’s our turn to return the favor. Thank you to all Texas employers who have placed hiring veterans a top priority in their workplace.”

Information on how employers and job seekers can participate in Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fairs may be found at www.texasworkforce.org/hrwy. Please note that all events this year will be virtual. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.texasworkforce.org/veterans.

