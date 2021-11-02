Imbue Botanicals, LLC, Sweet Cheeks Farm and Apiary, LLC Announce the Introduction of Their New CBD Honey Tinctures
Imbue Botanicals, LLC and its partner Sweet Cheeks Farm and Apiary LLC, announce the release of their new CBD honey tincture linePALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce, along with its partner Sweet Cheeks Farm and Apiary, LLC based in New Jersey, their CBD Honey Tinctures. A collaborative effort between these two companies, their collective passion for providing the finest in organic products and natural solutions to health have led them to create a line of pure raw honey tinctures with the power of CBD.
Starting with exceptionally high-quality RAW honey, naturally rich in antioxidants, they combine it with Colorado grown, proprietary full spectrum CBD, rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. The imaginative flavors are carefully crafted to deliver maximum efficacy and truly outstanding taste.
Available in five exceptional flavors, including elderberry-ginger–lemon, golden turmeric, super food honey, hibiscus-cinnamon-ginger, and matcha green tea, they provide unique blends of flavors along with the health benefits of quality raw honey and 500 mg of Full Spectrum Organic Colorado grown CBD.
“We are beyond excited about this product line introduction” said Chris Jurist, Managing Member at Imbue Botanicals LLC. “There is simply nothing like these on the market with 5 different natural flavors, full spectrum CBD and exceptional honey taste.”
A unique “window design”, fully recyclable packaging allows customers to view the intriguing colors of the various honey tinctures the products are now available through the companies’ websites or through their wholesale partners throughout the US.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers the most extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products on the market, produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, gummies, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium, Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or by-products. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.
ABOUT Sweet Cheeks Farm and Apiary
A privately owned family farm and Apiary in beautiful Tewksbury, NJ, they have a passion for rescuing animals, homesteading, beekeeping, food, photography, art, music and anything nature. They hope what inspires them may inspire you.
Specializing in honey products that range from wellness to amazing culinary creations, they have a honey for everyone’s lifestyle and foodie cravings!
