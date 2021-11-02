Fifteen community trout stocking locations ready for anglers to catch trout

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at 15 of the 18 community trout stocking locations across Iowa as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

The following locations are ready for anglers to catch trout: Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Ames), Banner Lake (Indianola), Big Lake (Council Bluffs), Discovery Park Pond (Muscatine), Heritage Pond (Dubuque), Jefferson County Park Pond (Fairfield, Liberty Centre Pond (North Liberty), Moorland Pond (Fort Dodge), North Prairie Lake (Cedar Falls), Lake Petocka (Bondurant), Prairie Park Fishery (Cedar Rapids), Ottumwa Park Pond (Ottumwa), Sand Lake (Marshalltown), Terra Lake (Johnston) and Wilson Lake (Fort Madison).

All fall community trout stockings will be unannounced this fall. Please check with the local community or the local fisheries biologist to see if any family fishing events will be scheduled.

Check the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout and watch for future press releases to find out when the remaining community trout locations have been stocked. The final three community trout stockings at Bacon Creek Lake (Sioux City), Blue Pit (Mason City) and Scharnberg Pond (Spencer) should be completed by November 10th.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a Panther Martin or Mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to the coldwater streams in northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Find more information about trout fishing in Iowa including our Community Trout Stocking Program on the DNR trout fishing webpage.