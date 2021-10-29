2021-10-29 11:44:17.353 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold In Maryland Heights

2021-10-29 11:44:17.353

A lucky Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a SKEE-BALL® ticket purchased at QuikTrip, 11829 Lackland Road, in Maryland Heights.

This is the second of three $100,000 top prizes won in the SKEE-BALL® Scratchers game. In total, the game offers more than $3.4 million in unclaimed prizes of all available amounts.

In the last fiscal year, players won more than $205.8 million in prizes from tickets purchased from St. Louis County retailers. Those retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, while more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. A detailed list showing how those funds were appropriated by school district is available at MOLottery.com.