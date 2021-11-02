Montana and Florida Highway Patrols, Naugatuck PD, Best Security Named Best Dressed Public Safety Depts in North-America
Annual Awards honor the role uniforms play in public safety work .
The uniforms worn by law enforcement and public safety organizations play a critical role in performance, identity, and safety. Four departments recently received a 2021 Best Dressed Public Safety Award® from the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) for their commitment and dedication to dressing law enforcement professionals well.
In the category with fewer than 100 officers, Naugatuck Police Department took the top award. Their patrol uniform features a navy rip-stop fabric, ball caps or beanies, and several jacket options. New England Uniform is the department's supplier of choice.
Florida Highway Patrol was awarded the best dressed for a large department (over 500 officers). The agency has 1,946 uniformed members who provide public safety services throughout the state of Florida. Uniforms are manufactured by Spiewak, and troopers are typically seen in dressy Class A garments that have been redesigned to allow better functionality.
Spiewak is also the supplier of record for the Montana Highway Patrol, who was named the best mid-sized department (100–500 Officers). Several uniform options are available, including their well-recognized Class A apparel. Everyday use Class B garments includes trousers with hidden cargo pockets and shirts with mesh sides that allow for greater range of motion.
Best Crowd Management was recognized as the best dressed private security company. Color is what drives this program, with palette colors appropriate for each venue worn by security, event staff and guest service. The comprehensive program was produced by Unitex Direct.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, law enforcement agencies and security companies need to outfit workers in easily identifiable, comfortable and safe apparel,” said NAUMD Executive Director Rick Levine. “The NAUMD is proud to honor this year's winners and all in law enforcement who serve their communities.”
The awards were presented on October 26 in San Diego, CA, during NAUMD's “Heroes Wear Uniforms” Convention.
About NAUMD
The NAUMD is a non-profit network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens. You can learn more about NAUMD and the Best Dressed Public Safety Awards® by visiting www.naumd.com
