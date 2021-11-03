IQed® Recognized With The Clean Label Project™ Purity Award For Being Free of Heavy-Metals And Its Proven Benefits

IQed Smart Nutrition Clean Label Project Purity Award

Mom-founded iqed demonstrates commitment to unprecedented product safety and a focus on providing clean health for families.

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQed®, makers of all an natural patented smart food conceptualized by a mom, perfected by doctors and made in an FDA cGMP facility, today announced they have received the Clean Label Project Purity Award from the Clean Label Project™, a national nonprofit focused on health and transparency in labeling. The certification validates IQed's aim to not only comply with but exceed the strictest standard for harmful contaminants, chemicals and additives: what appears on the label is exactly what the product contains.

Air, soil, and water have increasingly become contaminated with toxic heavy metals through industry, mining, leaded gasoline, paints, fertilizers and more. However, growing research shows that an adequate intake of essential nutrients is able to block the absorption of certain heavy metals known for their adverse effects on both humans and animals. One study, examining published reports of dietary methods, recommends that a sufficient intake of specific nutrients such as protein, selenium, zinc, folate, calcium, iron, and vitamins B and C can naturally protect the human body from heavy metals. All of these recommended nutrients are found in IQed. As such, the Clean Label Project's seal of approval has determined that IQed is among the cleanest foods on the market.

IQed Smart Nutrition is an all-natural full meal and vitamin replacement food powder, while IQed Pet is a veterinarian approved, nutrient rich all natural supplement. Both contain a proprietary and patented blend of Ayurvedic botanicals as well as undenatured 100% casein free whey isolate protein. Every ingredient has been tested to be free of heavy metals as well as hormones, pesticides, preservatives, GMOs, and major allergens.

“People are looking to ensure that what they are consuming are safe and healthy products, free of unwanted contaminants. We source and test the finest ingredients for optimal brain health and overall development, to guarantee IQed contains nothing but the best,” said Lisa Geng, Creator of IQed and Founder/President of the Cherab Foundation. “Being awarded The Certificate of Purity from The Clean Label Project on all premium ingredients in the IQed line, further confirms the excellence of our products.”

Upon seeing a need for food she could trust to feed her own family, Geng created IQed. With both of her sons diagnosed on the spectrum, Geng founded the Cherab Foundation, a worldwide nonprofit organization working to improve the communication skills, education, and advocacy of children on the neurological spectrum. Taking her crusade further, she formulated IQed. A National Institute of Health-based, peer-reviewed medical journal showed 92% of respondents reported positive changes upon using IQed. Improvements in concentration, energy, motor skills, and speech were bolstered by those suffering from Autism, Apraxia, ADHD, and other disorders.

The Clean Label Project tests products in an accredited analytical chemistry laboratory for 130 harmful environmental and industrial contaminants and toxins including arsenic, lead, antibiotic or pesticide residues. IQed was free of any heavy metal contamination now relatively common across the food supply

“We are proud to include IQed Smart Nutrition and IQed Pet in our prestigious line of quality ‘Clean’ products, which allows the consumer to differentiate between the many products on the market and feel comfortable about what they are consuming.” said Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of the Clean Label Project. “Only about a third of food products on the market today qualify for this honorable recognition.”

IQed provides per serving over 22 key natural vitamins and minerals, soluble fiber, Omega 3's, and all the essential amino acids. IQed products will soon proudly update their packaging and website to include The Clean Label Project™ seal of approval.

For more information please visit www.getiqed.com

About IQed

IQed, located on the Treasure Coast of Florida, USA is an innovative family owned company started by concerned parents looking to provide a full meal and vitamin replacement all-natural food supplement for our families, and premium nutrition for our pets free of contaminants. For additional information about the organization, please visit www.getiqed.com or email us at support@getiqed.com

About Clean Label Project

Colorado-based Clean Label Project (CLP) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. CLP is committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety through the use of data, science, and transparency. By sharing the results of scientific data directly with consumers, it seeks to assist the public in making the most informed choice possible each time they shop.