“Fight Flu TN” Event Provides Free Flu Vaccines Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu vaccine this flu season to get one as soon as possible. For the fourth consecutive year, Tennessee county health departments hold special “Fight Flu TN” flu vaccine events in every county on November 9 to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza across Tennessee.

All Tennessee county health departments are holding Fight Flu TN clinics on November 9. No appointments are needed to receive a flu vaccine during these events. Event hours and details will vary from county to county. Find a map of Fight Flu TN locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu.

TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. Typical flu symptoms include fever, cough, congestion, and body aches, and they will recover on their own after about a week. If you suspect you or someone in your family has the flu, call your health care provider for advice.

“This flu season, I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to make it a priority to get their flu vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”

The flu virus is highly contagious. To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, ensure you follow recommended precautions such as proper hygiene, including handwashing, covering your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and staying at home if you are sick.

Individuals may receive both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. For more information on seasonal flu and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2021-2022.htm.

Learn more about preventing seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/index.html.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!