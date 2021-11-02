Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Distributes School Supplies to Children in 18 Countries
LIFE provides thousands of children around the world with a variety of items to help them through the school yearSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school year comes to a start, many children around the world are without the proper supplies to properly obtain their education. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) understands the importance of education, and the need to help children around the world to receive the supplies they need to get through the school year. LIFE is distributing school supplies and backpacks to children in 18 different countries this year, including: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Haiti, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Palestine, Senegal, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Bosnia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the U.S. Backpacks are filled with a variety of items to help children get through the school year with ease, such as: pens, pencils, notebooks, erasers, pencil sharpeners, crayons, socks, lunchboxes, glue, rulers and health kits. The majority of recipients consist of children who come from families that cannot afford such items, as well as orphans.
LIFE provided health screenings, blood sugar tests, blood pressure screenings and COVID-19 tests to students at the Houston, Texas Back-to-School Health Fair. In Portland, Oregon, Teen and Adult Challenge will be selling furniture donated by the LIFE and Furniture Reuse Solutions partnership to raise funds that will cover the cost of services to young adults struggling with addiction.
“Education is so important to the growth of a child. Life has been providing access to education through construction of schools, provision of books and classroom furniture to schools and backpacks filled with supplies for students in over 25 countries for nearly 29 years. We started a school in Nazareth 15 years ago, and it’s now one of the top schools in the country,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of Life.
LIFE looks forward to continuing to help children grow through education each school year!
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+ +1 330-815-4706
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Life Distributes School Backpacks with Supplies to Children in Kenya