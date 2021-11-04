Could a long term holiday villa rental be the perfect remote work option?
Utopia Villas flags up an increase in long term holiday villa rentals, as 82% of companies plan for remote working.
With parents able to work remotely for extended periods, spending several weeks or even months in a sun-kissed Spanish villa has become a very real possibility.”SITGES, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has changed the way we travel, not simply through restrictions on where we can fly but by opening up remote and hybrid working arrangements. A Gartner survey from June 2021 found that 82% of company leaders plan to allow staff to work remotely some of the time. Meanwhile, data from YouGov and New Street Consulting Group shows that 57% of British workers want to be able to work remotely.
This freedom from geographical ties to the office is impacting the way we holiday, as Miriam Burke, Co-founder of Utopia Villas, explains:
“British families are suddenly no longer restricted to their usual two-week summer break in the sun. Instead, we’re seeing increasing demand for long-term holiday rentals. With parents able to work remotely for extended periods, spending several weeks or even months in a sun-kissed Spanish villa has become a very real possibility.”
Renting a villa for a longer period – a month or more – delivers a range of benefits. Space and comfort are top of the list, with villas providing plenty more room to spread out than a hotel room or apartment. Having terraces and a garden for children to play in the sunshine while the adults work is also a major draw.
Villas also afford families the chance to feel at home and experience life in Spain like the locals do, according to Utopia Villas’ Miriam Burke: “Staying in a hotel means you’re treated like a tourist. In contrast, living in a villa for a month or more provides the chance to meet your neighbours, shop and cook as the locals do, and soak up the culture in a very different way.”
Long-term rentals are also a popular choice for families considering a move overseas, as they provide a chance to ‘test the water’ before taking the plunge and buying a home. Data from YouGov and Remote recently found that 81% of tech workers in the UK would move to a different country if they could continue to work remotely.
The considerable shift in how workers view their relationship with the office – and how their employers view that relationship – mean new options for families. So, long-term holiday rentals in Spain can now form part of many more British families’ futures. With the nights lengthening and temperatures plummeting in the UK, it’s not hard to see the appeal of an extended stay in the Spanish sunshine. It’s likely to be a very busy winter for the Spanish villa rental sector.
