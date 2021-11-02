Questex’s Hotel Management Announces 2021 Influential Women in Hospitality Honorees

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the fourth annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, showcasing women making a big impact on the hotel industry.



The 2021 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management editorial staff for their persistence and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This esteemed group’s long list of accomplishments is both impressive and inspiring and Hotel Management is proud to showcase these talented, fearless women.

Hotel Management’s 2021 Influential Women in Hospitality:

Maki Bara, President & Co-Founder, Chartres Lodging Group Judi Bikulege, Chief Investment Officer, Extended Stay America Laura Brinkmann, VP Private Equity, Brookfield Tina Burnett, Division Vice President Brand Performance, G6 Hospitality Kristie Dickinson, Managing Director/EVP Business Development & Marketing, CHMWarnick Dianne Jaskulske, VP of Management Contract Services & Owner Relations Americas, Hilton Kristin Kitchen, Founder & CEO, Sojourn Heritage Accommodations Jamelia Lehn, Senior Vice President, Belonging, Inclusion & People Strategies, Aimbridge Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO, AHLA Foundation Diane Mayer, VP and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands, Marriott International Suzanne Neufang, CEO & Executive Director, Global Business Travel Association Eddy Nevarez, First Vice President of Investments, Marcus & Millichap Kate Nicholls, CEO, UKHospitality Nimisha Patel, Partner, Vue Hotels Tejal Patel, President & CEO, Neem Tree Hospitality Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Global CEO, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Tracy Prigmore, Founder, TLTsolutions and She Has a Deal Tanya Taylor, EVP and General Counsel, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group Americas Amber Thiel, CFO, Radisson Hotel Group Americas Simone Wu, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & External Affairs, Choice Hotels International

“Now in its fourth year, Hotel Management's Influential Women in Hospitality project highlights women who are making an impact in the hotel industry,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “This year's 20 honorees, who range from those near the beginning of their career to those who have been active for more than three decades, illustrate what can be accomplished through hard work and perseverance. We're proud to include these women as the newest members of this esteemed group.”

The 2021 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

