November winners of the Continuous Improvement Award have been announced by the Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute announces the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for November 2021. A total of six winners were awarded.DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute is pleased to announce the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for November 2021. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. To be eligible, they must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement of themselves through volunteer work.
Winners of the Continuous Improvement Professional Award for November 2021:
- Elma Gardiner
- Harrison Burkardt
- Xavier Whittle
- Helen Goodwin
- Stacie Gore
- Shelby Belanger
About the Management and Strategy Institute
The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 300,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.
MSI provides professionals with career development and credentialing opportunities while fostering an environment of continuous improvement within organizations. They specialize in Six Sigma certification; however, they have a complete line of process improvement certifications.
