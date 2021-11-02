Food Grade Gases Market To Reach USD 8.10 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Food Grade Gases Market

Food-grade industrial gases are mainly used for the preservation and enhancement of food products.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Grade Gases Market was valued at USD 5.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.10 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Food grade gases are mainly used as additives and processing aids in beverage manufacturing and food packaging purposes. It is necessary that food grade gases comply with the standards set up by the concerned regulatory and governing bodies. The beverage industry finds ample usage of food grade gases in functions such as beverage storage, mixing, transport and dispensation. Moreover, manufacturers use nitrogen-based food grade gases to extend the shelf-life of packaged food and to prevent aerobic microbial growth. The consumer spending on food and beverages is on a rapid rise. All these factors together are boosting demand for food grade gases on the global scale.

Nitrogen is widely used in breweries to purge tanks and to prevent the pollution of the next batch with harsh and sour flavors because of the oxidation of residual mash, wort, or beer. An increase in the number of breweries especially in the western countries will also drive the growth of food grade industrial gases market.

Though the demand for carbon dioxide will remain the highest during forecast period, the growth will be the slowest among all other food grade gases because of the already well-established application segment.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

• Food grade gases ensure the prevention of food spoilage while transportation till it reaches the end consumer. Food products like fatty fish and meat are particularly susceptible to decay. With the expanding meat market, the market is also witnessing an increasing demand which is forecasted to stay growing through the forecasted period.

• The popularity and rise in the number of microbreweries in the North American and European countries is also pushing up the demand for the industrial food grade gases, since the latter play a very significant role in the preservation and dispensation of these beverages.

• There is an upcoming trend of consuming region-inspired flavored and protein-based dietary foods. These have enhanced the demand for packaged food products for frozen meat, poultry and seafood in particular.

• There is a huge scope for product innovation in the market. Companies like Praxair are offering cryogenic systems with which rapid and uniform heat removal from beef and pork products can be achieved to a targeted temperature. Though the market is blooming, there are some serious health concerns about their usage. Consumption of cereals, cocktail, etc. made using liquid nitrogen can cause organ damage. Getting the exact right mix of these gases is of crucial importance to ensure the product safety.

• The freezing and chilling segment under the application category will account for the largest market share till the end of the forecast period. Freezing prevents bacterial growth as it slows down many enzymatic processes, which in turn prevents food decay.

• Carbon dioxide is the most popular product category. Carbon dioxide is used for several purposes in the food and beverages industry such as removing caffeine from coffee beans and carbonating beer and soft drinks.

• Nitrogen gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It helps in important processes such as pushing beer from one tank to another, and displacing oxygen and carbon dioxide in these tanks. It is therefore being demanded widely with a growth in the demand for beverages worldwide.

• The bulk segment under the mode of supply will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is because bulk transport is convenient and easier to store. It helps in reducing the final product cost as well.

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe because of a blooming food industry and changing lifestyle of the people. Demand for convenience foods is increasing and beer culture is gaining popularity in the regional markets.

• The global market has a huge scope for new product innovations and technologies. For example, Praxair's ExtendaPak™ line of gas mixtures helps in achieving the optimal atmosphere for red meat products.

• Key players profiled in the report include The Linde Group, AGA Industries, Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Water Inc., Praxair, Novogas Ltd. and Gulf Cryo.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Grade Gases market on the basis of product type, supply type, application, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Carbon dioxide

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Others

Supply Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Bulk

• Cylinder

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Freezing and Chilling

• Packaging

• Carbonation

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Beverages

• Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

• Dairy and Frozen Products

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Convenience Food Products

• Bakery and Confectionery Products

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

