Global SiC GAN Power Semiconductor Market Reach $7.05 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for GaN power semiconductor for wireless charging and advantages of compound semiconductor (SiC) over silicon-based technology drive the growth of the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market share. However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the SiC GAN power semiconductor industry negatively.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market generated $0.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for GaN power semiconductor for wireless charging and advantages of compound semiconductor (SiC) over silicon-based technology drive the growth of the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market. However, lack of availability of GaN material, high wafer cost of SiC semiconductors, and complexity in supply chain & designing process of SiC semiconductor technology hamper the market growth. On the other hand, decrease in prices of GaN semiconductors and increase in requirement of GaN devices for commercial RF applications present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in supply chain across the world, which in turn, impacted the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market negatively.

The pandemic suspended almost all the manufacturing hub, especially in the initial period.

However, as the situation is getting better across the world, the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market is expected to get back on track soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market based on material, product, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on material, the SiC segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the GaN segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. The report also mentions North America, LAMERA, and Europe.

Leading players of the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market analyzed in the research include Fujitsu Limited, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Toshiba Corporation.

