Ethyl Acetate Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2028

The global ethyl acetate market is anticipated to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global ethyl acetate market is anticipated to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2028. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness considerable growth. Countries like India and China governments are fully determined in the making of smart cities in the region and fulfilling the standards to make smart cities. This is the reason that these countries are supporting the companies in building the infrastructure in all segments, be it construction, facility wise, healthcare wise, etc. The market in Europe is anticipated to show a substantial growth rate. This is due to the fact that the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations in 2017 have invested the amount of USD 42,356.88 million in the pharmaceutical sector for R&D. This will drive the ethyl acetate market in this region.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12533

Key players operating in the global ethyl acetate market include Celanese Corporation, INEOS, Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Jubilant Life Science Ltd., Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd, DAICEL CORPORATION, Sasol, Sipchem, Lindeplc and Yip Chemical Holdings Limited among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global ethyl acetate industry. For instance, in June 2019, Eastman Chemical Company announced to acquire IndustriasdelAcetato de Celulosa S.A., a Spanish producer of cellulosic yarn. The acquisition helps the organization in gaining a well-respected yarn producer and a European site that will help a company’s ability to support the global textiles supply chain.

Application segment include Paints and Coatings, Process Solvents, Adhesives and Sealants, Intermediates, Pigments and others. Paints and coatings is accounted to have the highest market share of 32.17% in 2020. This is due to the fact that In developing economies with the increase in disposable income among people, there will be a booming business for the construction industries like the making of schools, commercial buildings, hospitals etc. to develop the infrastructure of the countries. The rapid urbanization in the emerging economies provide greater opportunities for the construction industries. This, in turn, will increase the paint and coating segment.

The end-user segment includes food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, artificial leather, packaging and others. Food and beverage segment is accounted for the highest market value of around USD 615.84 million in 2020. This is because ethyl acetate is widely used as a flavour enhancer in food and beverage industries

Get Full Access to Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/ethyl-acetate-market-12533

However, Volatile raw material costs may challenge this industry profitability and hence affecting ethyl acetate market price trend. Also, the prolonged exposure to Ethyl Acetate may cause eye, nose and throat irritation. It may cause drowsiness, faintness and cause unconsciousness.

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us