USD 26.16 Billion Space Launch Services Market Expected Growth by 2027 | Rising Demand in Europe, United States and APAC to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global space launch services market size is projected to reach USD 26.16 billion by the end of 2027. The massive investments in space research programs are consequential to increasing breakthrough concepts in the past few years. The presence of several large scale companies will contribute to market growth. The market was worth USD 12.67 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Space launch services are a series of activities associated with space satellites that include seamless integration of all components and services to ensure a smooth launch phase. The massive investments in these programs are consequential to the rising space research activities across the world. The increasing use of technologically advanced concepts in these programs has been hugely beneficial not just for large-scale companies, but also for startups looking to fit-in in an otherwise competitive space. The rising government budget allocations for space programs will create a massive growth platform for the companies operating in the market. The integration of concepts such as artificial intelligence and 3D modeling for satellite designs will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.





Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting for the increasing space research activities across the world, there has been an increase in the demand for space launch services in the past few years. The increasing demand for these services has resulted in strong market competition. It is observed that large-scale companies are looking to collaborate with other businesses with the aim of acquiring a wider consumer base. In August 2020, Ariane Group SAS announced that it has signed a contract with Northop Grumman and Maxar Technologies for the launch of a new space satellite. The companies will work on launching Flight VA253 through the Ariane 5 launcher. An increasing number of such company collaborations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





The

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Space Research Activities will Contribute to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing space research programs and rising number of space satellites that have been launched by companies based in this region will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market. The market in North America will also derive growth from the presence of numerous large scale space organizations, especially in the United States. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 4.88 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable





List of Companies Profiled in the Global Market are:

Antrix Corporation Limited (India)

ArianeGroup SAS (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) (The U.S.)

Space International Services (The U.S.)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X) (The U.S.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD. (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (The U.S.)

Eurockot Launch Service Provider (Germany)

Blue Origin Enterprises, L.P. (The U.S.)

Spaceflight Industries (The U.S.)





Key Industry Developments:

July 2020, China Great Wall Industry Corporation announced the launch of APSTAR-6D Communications Satellite by using LM-3B launch vehicle. APSTAR-6D is the 12th communications satellite to be in-orbit delivered by China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Space Launch Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payload Satellite Stratollite Cargo Human Spacecraft Testing Probes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Orbit Type LEO GEO Beyond GEO MEO Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Launch Platform Land Air Sea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Medium-to-heavy Lift Launch Vehicle Small Lift Launch Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Commercial Military and Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





