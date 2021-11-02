Apple Powder Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size By 2025 | Instantia, Naturex, TreeTop, Lemberona, Nubeleaf

Apple Powder Market

Apple powder Market Segmented by Type, Application, and Region : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple powder is produced from fresh apples juice extract through a natural pressing process. The remaining apple solids are further dried and grounded into powder to achieve uniform particle size. This powder has several applications in the food industry such as a supplement to protein drinks, replacement of fat in sausages or hamburgers as well as to thicken sauces and soups. Apples are rich sources of fiber and therefore, are widely used as an ingredient in pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements, baby food, and other food and beverages.

One of the leading causes of death in the U.S. is due to cardiovascular diseases and cancer, which are partially the result of oxidative stress. The powder made from fresh apple peels comprises high phytochemical content, antioxidant activity, and antiproliferative activity, which when added to food, improves its nutritional value, thereby preventing chronic diseases. The demand for apple powder is thus driven by this factor. The antioxidant properties of apple powder are also used as natural food preservatives to prevent oxidative deterioration for food during processing and storage. Shift in consumer preferences toward natural food components over artificial ingredients, creates growth opportunities for the apple powder market. However, the availability of substitutes and uncertain environmental factors can alter the quality of the fruits and thus, can hamper the growth of the market.

Consumers are inclined toward using cosmetics products that are manufactured using natural ingredients. Apple powder contains alpha-hydroxy acids and moisturizing properties, which make it a perfect ingredient for cosmetics and personal care products. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for the expansion of the market.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into regular apple powder and organic apple powder. Based on application, it is classified into food supplements, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, cosmetics and skin care products and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the apple powder market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of apple powder used for various food products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Regular Apple Powder

Organic Apple Powder

By Application

Food Supplements

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical

Cosmetics and Skin Care Products

Others

Key players include

Instantia

New Directions Aromatics Inc

Naturex

Z Natural Foods, LLC.

Tree Top

Lemberona

Nubeleaf

Mayer Brothers

HERBAFOOD INGREDIENTS GmbH

Pristine

