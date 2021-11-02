Microtome Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in number of routine tissue examinations are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microtome market size is expected to reach USD 215.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the number of routine tissue examinations are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of in-office histopathological laboratories are gaining Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certifications, which is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and the number of histopathology examinations is increasing in tandem with prevalence. A tissue pathological examination is required for the diagnosis of a cancerous tumor in order to determine the onset of cancer. Increasing cancer prevalence and rising awareness regarding benefits of early disease diagnosis are factors expected to boost adoption of microtome tools during the forecast period. Biopsy tissue analysis can be used by pathologists to identify the type of cancer, stages, and area of cancer spread. Microtome tools are precision tools made of steel, diamond, and other elements that are used to cut microscopic samples of body tissues. For oncological diseases, tissue examination is performed to detect the presence of tumor cells. As a result, microtome devices play an important role in eliminating particular tissue, which is expected to augment market revenue growth. However, high cost of microtome devices and complex and expensive maintenance are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medite Medical GmbH, Diapath S.P.A., Histo-Line Laboratories Srl, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., and SLEE Medical GmbH.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Microtome market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Laser microtomes segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The laser microtome is designed to cut samples with extreme precision and is used for accurate, non-contact dissection, which is expected to boost growth of this segment.

• Fully automated microtomes segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increased demand for technologically advanced microtome devices, especially in developed countries.

• Disease diagnosis segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period as a result of greater awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases, including cancer, and rise in the number of tissue tests in hospital laboratories and clinics.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, greater spending on public and private sector in-vitro diagnostics, and rising adoption of technologically advanced equipment and devices are some key factors contributing to growth of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the microtome market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Rotary Microtomes

• Microtome Instruments

• Vibrating Microtomes

• Laser Microtomes

• Ultramicrotomes

• Cryomicrotomes

• Sledge Microtomes

• Cryostat Microtomes

• Saw Microtomes

• Sliding Microtomes

• Freezing Microtomes

• Hand Microtomes

• Compresstome Microtomes

• Accessories

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Fully Automated Microtomes

• Semi-automated Microtomes

• Manual Microtomes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Disease Diagnosis

• Medical Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospital Laboratories

• Clinical Laboratories

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Microtome market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

