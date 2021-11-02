Star battle rapper Geechi Gotti partners with The 11 Eleven Network to launch new rap battle series, “Respect the MC”

Respect The MC - Promo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geechi Gotti, one of battle rap’s biggest stars, is set to launch and host his own battle series, “Respect the MC”, on The 11 Eleven Network streaming platform. The momentous move will inevitably elevate the battle rap industry, placing host Geechi Gotti and The 11 Network in the competitive digital stratosphere among some of the most well-established rap battle leagues, such as URL, King of the Dot, and others. The series will be co-produced by The 11 Eleven Network and Geechi Gotti’s production company, No Studio’N.

The Compton native has risen into the spotlight of west coast battle rap, as the historically east-coast-dominated industry is currently amid a shift toward more west coast recognition. “Respect the MC” will be the first official west coast-based battle rap league. Along with Geechi Gotti, the series will be co-hosted by west coast rap curator and commentator Gina Views.

“Geechi Gotti is paving the way for artists of this generation, and I’m honored to be a part of this legacy. I have a lot of respect for his work and all that he’s bringing to the culture, said Gina Views. “I’m looking forward to the street element of Respect the MC, and bringing such an impactful platform to the west coast. I’m grateful to be working alongside Geechi, and it’s exciting to press play on an idea that we’ve been brainstorming for a while.”

The announcement of Respect the MC comes on the heels of Geechi Gotti’s epic October 30th win in Long Beach against battle rap legend and Harlem native Loaded Lux at URL’s “Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part”, the world’s largest-ever battle rap event.

The first three battles of the Respect the MC series are set for November 11 in Atlanta, November 20 in Inglewood, California, and November 28 at a yet-to-be-determined location.

The first battle on November 11 will be an Atlanta-Los Angeles artist showdown, taking place during the three-day 2021 REVOLT Summit: Atlanta native KT vs. Los Angeles-based JP Cali Smoove; at Atlanta’s “Area 4 Restaurant”, also available via The 11 Eleven Network streaming platform.

“While highlighting technology integration, The 11 Eleven Network remains steadfast in amplifying the voices of independent artists and creators of the next generation. Our top priority is introducing the world to the next future stars,” said founder Kevin Ray.

The 11 Eleven Network

Founded by Kevin Ray, The 11 Eleven Network is a hybrid virtual streaming platform, digital agency, and content distribution company whose initiative is to empower artists and music creators by monetizing music videos, live concerts, television and films across all major streaming television networks. Over the past two years, The 11 Eleven Network has produced and distributed more than 11 music concerts, two music conferences, three comedy shows, and ten music videos with clients ranging from Atlantic Records, Roc Nation, Universal Music Group, and more.

