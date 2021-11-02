Erica for New Dance Music Song “One Last Dance”: Listen New song release Feat. Alive Galaxy
Erica for New Dance Music Song “One Last Dance”:Listen New song release - Erica's music label Audition.com & Alive Galaxy Music released worldwide!KYOTO, JAPAN, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Erica] for New Dance Music Song “One Last Dance”: Listen New song release Feat. [Alive Galaxy].
The latest album “[One Last Dance]” was released on November 3, and the single with the same name is the first to be released worldwide.
At the same time, music video distribution was released from YouTube's VEVO channel.
One Last Dance will be released as a world album centering on TikTok,Spotify.
YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, in addition to the album (download sale) “[One Last Dance]" currently on sale. [One Last Dance] and new songs 4 A deluxe edition with a total of 15 songs, including a total of 5 songs, will be released. Fans will be happy to release a new song at the same time as the release of the latest album, but in addition, it was announced that [Erica]'s download photo will be included as a privilege in the deluxe version to be released.
Currently, acrylic stands of various artists and celebrities are on sale in the world, and while all of them are very popular, it is Ariana that the acrylic stand of Western music artist is included in the album product as a privilege. There are only a few such as Grande. It's a cute gift for Japanese fans, which is typical of Japanophile Erica. ::
BIOGRAPHY
Erica: Creative and music lover since she was young, in 2011 Erica graduated in "Modern Singing" at the Accademia di Musica Moderna in Milan.
During these years Erica has sung in many bands, performing on important stages in Italy and abroad. One of her most important experiences was with "Capolinea 24". With this project Erica has released the first album of original songs "Lost in Tales": nine songs in English with classic rock sounds.
The album was very successful in Italy and Brazil, where many local radio stations broadcast the songs.
[Erica] has had other important experiences as a backing vocalist for five years in a “Pink Floyd”’s tribute band, as lead singer in a “Laura Pausini”’s tribute band and as a lead performer in a tribute to the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Now she’s the vocalist of the “iPop live show band” and she works for [Music Label Audition dot com]
TALKING ABOUT ORIGINAL SONGS AND MY JOB:
My favorite genre is rock, so when I started writing my first original songs it was natural to get inspired by that genre. In my first album "Lost in Tales", which I wrote and produced together with my guitarist Angelo Mazzeo, I tell nine stories.
Each song has a "plot" because I wanted to tell something that people could identify with. Usually I start from the musical part, but I already have the subject of the lyric in mind: they’re two aspects that go in parallel. For me it’s important to feel emotions when I write an original song.
Technique is important, but what really brings goosebumps is the passion and emotion that a melody or lyric can convey.
The recording phase is one of my favorites, because it is the moment when a song comes to life through my voice. I've set up a recording studio in my house, so I can handle the vocals myself, but usually the final mix and mastering is done by professional sound engineers.
If when I listen to the finished product I feel intense sensations, it means that it was a great job.
Being a singer is a job I could never give up because I love all aspects of this profession. I love to sing live and I’m grateful to be able to do it very often with the band I currently perform in. Love for what you do is the basis of every creative process.
Erica - One Last Dance (Official Music Video) Produced by Alive Galaxy