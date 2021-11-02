Industrial Refrigeration Market New Innovations Exploring Huge Opportunities by 2028

Rise in trend of consumption of packaged food increases the demand for industrial refrigeration market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial refrigeration market was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $29.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the industrial refrigeration market, followed by the LAMEA region. The industrial refrigeration market includes revenue generated by sales of industrial refrigerators and its components used in fresh fruits & vegetables; meat, poultry, & fish; dairy & ice cream; beverages; chemicals; pharmaceuticals and others industries.

The latest study on the Global Global Industrial Refrigeration Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2028 along with product outline and other growth factors.

Leading market players in global Global Industrial Refrigeration Market include:

Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and Carrier.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Segmentation:

The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions.

By Type:

• Stationary Refrigeration

• Transport Refrigeration

By Applications:

• Fresh fruits & vegetables

• Meat, poultry & fish

• Dairy & ice cream

• Beverages

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Regional Analysis:

The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.

