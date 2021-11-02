Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2021 – 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for methyl isobutyl ketone in the online retailing business coupled with high investments in R&D of industry are fueling the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Size – USD 722.0 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Trends – Increase in demand for Methyl Isobutyl Ketone in the paints & coatings applications.

The global methyl isobutyl ketone market is forecast to reach USD 1,101.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is a colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a sweet and pleasant odor. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Methyl isobutyl ketone for its combination of high solvent activity with low density is very useful in developing high-solids coatings and are highly demanded in the coating industry. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adherents, inks, acrylics, flavoring agent, food-contact packaging products, and non-edible use pesticide products are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for automotive tire usages are harnessing the growth of this market substantially.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 - 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and food packaging applications coupled with extensive demand for the automotive tires, especially in the regions like India and China.

Key participants include:

LCY Chemical Corp., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Tokuyama Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ningbo Oceanking Chemical Development Co Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Methyl isobutyl ketone is a synthetic chemical compound to be used in the direct solvent and are widely used in the direct chemical formulations. Coating, inks, varnishes, lacquers, extraction direct agent in the dewaxing & deoiling of the petroleum products are some of its end-use applications. The direct solvent is forecasted to reach a market share of 34.5% by 2027 growing with a rate of 6.2% during the period 2019 – 2027.

Chemical intermediate segment is measured to gain a market revenue of USD 197.2 Million by 2027, and the CAGR is forecasted to be 5.4% in the forecast period. Methyl isobutyl ketone is utilized as the active chemical intermediate with polyesters, epoxies, cellulosic, vinyl copolymers alkyds, and acrylics, among other types of resins.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, with non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. US possessed the highest market share in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global methyl isobutyl ketone market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:

End-Use Outlook

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Surface Adherent

Pesticides

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging & Flavoring

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

