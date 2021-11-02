Nevada Court Awards Cyber Apps a $2.7 Million Judgment Against East Capital Investments Corp.
US, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada Court Awards Cyber Apps a $2.7 Million Judgment
cyberappsworld
Against East Capital Investments Corp.
Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS: CYAP) (“Cyber Apps” or the “Company”) (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, is pleased to announce that Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court has issued a default judgment order that Cyber Apps be entitled to recover over $2.7 million in damages from East Capital Investment Corp. (“East Capital”).
Cyber Apps initiated legal action against East Capital for its alleged conversion of a penalty amount into Cyber App’s common stock prior to the expiry of the statutory hold period. Cyber Apps obtained default judgment against East Capital when the defendant failed to respond to Cyber Apps’ complaint within the time permitted. On October 25, 2021, Cyber Apps provided evidence to the Court regarding the damages that it suffered as a result of East Capital’s unjust enrichment and the decline in its market capitalization that followed East Capital’s sale of its Cyber Apps stock. Investors may view a copy of the Court’s order Default Judgment Order. The Company will take immediate steps to recover the damage award from East Capital.
About Cyber Apps World Inc.
Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.
For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that Cyber Apps is not able to collect the damages awarded from East Capital or that East Capital applies to set aside the default judgment. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Company Address
9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Suite 5-53
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Phone: (702) 805-0632
For All Inquiries Contact:
info@cyberappsworld.com
SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.
Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi
Cyberappsworld Inc
+1 702-805-0632
info@cyberappsworld.com