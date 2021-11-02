Bob Eckel, CEO of Aware honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Bob Eckel, CEO of Aware has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
We’re committed to advancing the ethical use of biometrics in addressing complex market needs and I’m proud of our progress to date.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— Bob Eckel, CEO of Aware
Bob Eckel, CEO of Aware has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Aware
Aware is a global leading provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services to empower users to own and control their identity while minimizing friction, ensuring security, maximizing convenience and knowing your customer. Our identity verification and management solutions support financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Industry-leading Aware technology helps organizations collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication efforts.
We capitalize on our biometric domain expertise and deep customer intimacy to ensure we delight users through a customer experience that leverages the cloud and emphasizes the ease of doing business together for the end consumer. Driven by an understanding of customer and partner business needs and values, we actively strive to maintain our reputation as a service provider trusted to keep identities secure. Customer/Partner success is central to our core values and paramount to our success. As such, our offerings are thoughtfully engineered for reliability, scalability and adaptability to bring forth the next generation in cloud-based, multi-modal mobile biometrics. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE), and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Bob Eckel has been Aware’s Chief Executive Officer and President since September 2019. He also serves on the board of directors for the International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA) as a strategic advisory board member of Evolv Technology, and as a consultant for Digimarc Corporation.
Over his career, he has held many positions of note within the biometric and identity space, including: Regional President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEMIA’s NORAM Identity & Security division from 2017 to 2018; President and Chief Executive Officer of MorphoTrust USA, LLC from 2011 to 2017; Executive Vice President and President of the Secure Credentialing Division of L-1 Identity Solutions Company from 2008-2011; and President of the Identity Systems division of Digimarc Corporation from 2005 to 2008.
He received his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California Los Angeles, and his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut.
During his tenure at MorphoTrust USA they were awarded the James S. Cogswell Award for Security Excellence, and he has personally received the Distinguished Engineering Service Award from UCONN. He is also a holder of 27 technology and systems patents personally.
“I’m honored to be selected for this award. Our vision at Aware is to create a world where you own your identity—I strive every day to bring us closer to that reality. We’re committed to advancing the ethical use of biometrics in addressing complex market needs and I’m proud of our progress to date.” said Bob Eckel, CEO of Aware.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH BOB ECKEL, CEO OF AWARE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/bob-eckel-ceo-of-aware-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
Alan Pritchard
GlobalData Media Ltd.
email us here