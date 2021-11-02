Resurfacing Project Begins on Hollywood Drive, Hill Street, and Springwood Road in York and Spring Garden Townships, York County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a resurfacing project is underway on Hollywood Drive, Hill Street and Springwood Road in York and Spring Garden townships, York County.

This project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing and scratch courses, milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, and ADA ramp updates.

Work will be performed on Route 3023 (Hill Street/Hollywood Drive) from Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) to Route 74 (South Queen Street), and Springwood Road (Route 2002) from Route 74 (South Queen Street) to Chestnut Hill Road.

The contractor is scheduled to perform drainage work and base repairs this month under short-term lane closures. Work then will shut down for the winter and restart next spring. The project is expected to be completed by September 13, 2022.

JVI Group, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $2,830,392 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

