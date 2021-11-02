Aluminum Casting Market Growth is Forecast at 6.3% CAGR by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Aluminum Casting market is forecast to reach USD 78.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing use of aluminum in automobile manufacturing and the increasing need for aluminum from the construction sector is driving the demand for the market. Reports and Data has recently published a novel report on global Aluminum Casting market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Aluminum Casting industry. The global market is expected to reach USD 78.02 Billion by 2027 from USD 49.30 Billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.3%. The research report offers in depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities and top companies in the market.

The growing use of lightweight materials in various end-user industries will be one of the leading market trends for aluminum casting over the forecast period. Increased use in sectors such as aerospace and automotive has further boosted the market’s growth. The demand has vast opportunities because aluminum is favored over iron and steel products in the automotive industry.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemical market is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and over the forecast period owing to increasing demand raw materials and chemicals for various industrial applications such as paper and paint, food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, construction and agriculture. Revenue growth of the global Aluminum Casting market is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization, increasing awareness about green energy, rising inclination towards eco-friendly and biodegradable products, and rising presence for packaged food. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising disposable income and increasing demand for products such as soaps, detergents, perfumes for daily usage are fueling market growth.

Key participants include Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Ryobi Ltd., Consolidated Metco Inc., Walbro, Alcoa Corporation, Martinea Honsel Germany GmbH, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Alcast Technologies, Dynacast, Bodine Aluminum Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The demand is experiencing significant growth due to technical advances and high performance.

The market position of the die casting segment can be attributed to the excellent performance and the economical nature of the process, which provides a broader range of shapes and components than other casting techniques. Due to the escalating demand for aluminum casting products in the automotive industry, the die casting segment accounted for a share of 41.6% in 2019.

The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) dominates the market by generating a revenue of USD 22.78 billion in 2019. The demand for automobiles has risen as a result of population growth in this area, which in turn has to contribute to an increase in the market in emerging economies like China and India.

The scope is growing in agricultural equipment, construction equipment, mining equipment, and other heavy-duty machinery. India is amongst the largest producers of farm equipment such as tractors, tillers, and harvesters.

Aluminum helps by using its thermal transfer capabilities to control the temperature around the battery modules in warm or cold weather. Thus, the transportation segment, from aviation to automobile, would drive the growth of the demand for aluminum casting during the forecast period.

Apple's development company has led the way in producing aluminum laptops. Often, flat-screen TVs benefit from the aluminum's lightweight property; an identical steel product would be too heavy to hang on a wall helping the market grow in technology & appliances.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Aluminum Casting market on the basis of process type, end-user, sources, and region:

Process Type Outlook

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

End-user Outlook

Transportation

Industrial

Buildings & Construction

Others

Sources Outlook

Primary

Secondary

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

