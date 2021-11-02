Soul singer songwriter turns Freestyle into prize winning song
Brooklyn Soul singer invites you to dwell in the uncertainty of what if with his new single HalfwayBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R. NOTES’ NEWEST ACOUSTIC SINGLE “HALFWAY” SHOWCASES HIS INCREDIBLE RANGE AS A POP SOUL SINGER.
Singer songwriter R. Notes, best known for his unique style of blending R&B, hip hop and soul, is releasing his new single, “Halfway,” a competition-winning stripped-down acoustic anthem about loss and love. The relatable new hit speaks to the love that you hoped would meet you halfway, set to a soulful track of powerful vocals and acoustic guitar that moves through you. The song won R. Notes a songwriting competition on the music-sharing app Voisey, where he has all previously been showcased as a featured artist. “Halfway,” produced by R. Notes and Songable, can be found on all streaming platforms Nov. 5.
Link to listen: https://bit.ly/3GETLLt
The newest song from R. Notes draws on his musical/vocal influences of Ed Sheeran and Lukas Graham. The creation of the hit not come from his typical precise writing style, but instead an honest and raw expression that was triggered by a song-writing competition started by Matt (matt_torres) and Aaron (aaroneous), popular producers on the Voisey app and creators of Songable music production.
The contest was titled #SongableEPChallenge, and singers were asked to sing a short story-based response to the title of one of four tracks: Funny Story, Sad Story, Fed-Up Story, and Love Story.
With the phrase “Love Story” in mind R. Notes didn’t feel like writing, he simply let the beat loop over and over until he hit record. His earnestness and evocative tale of a love gone — but so far from forgotten — and the painful waiting and longing we put ourselves through in hopes to capture it again won R. Notes the competition and grand prize of Songable producers Matt and Aaron working with him to polish it into the dynamic single it is now.
R. Notes is ready for all to give “Halfway” a very real listen, and allow his music to speak for him.
