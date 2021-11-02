HIV Diagnostics Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

High adoption rate of home kits for diagnosis of HIV and increasing investment by private as well as government organizations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HIV diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 7.62 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. HIV diagnostics market revenue growth is driven by increasing prevalence of the diseases and surge in risk of AIDS in developing countries.

According to WHO, around 38 million individuals across the globe were living with HIV infection in 2019. Due to various initiatives taken by government and international organizations, 68% of adults and 53% of children infected by the virus are receiving lifelong Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). Presence of favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies are also key factors driving market revenue growth. Advancements in HIV testing technologies and increased focus on safe blood transfusions are other factors also propelling growth of the market.

Research have proven that early diagnosis and treatment of HIV can reduce suffering, limit HIV-related illnesses, and prevent transmission to others. Surge in prevalence of HIV infection and rise in expenditure for research & development by healthcare companies will continue to fuel HIV diagnostic market growth. Increase in HIV antigen, viral load testing, nucleic acid testing, and remunerative growth opportunities will further contribute to the growth of the market going ahead. However, lack of proper regulatory framework for Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) in developing countries and high associated costs are some major factors restraining market growth to some extent.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4134

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global HIV Diagnostics market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4134

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Hologic Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead Sciences.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global HIV Diagnostics market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global HIV Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global HIV Diagnostics market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In April 2021, Atomo Diagnostics Limited and Viatris Inc. announced a multi-year agreement with Unitaid, which is a global health agency, to expand access to HIV self-testing in low- and middle-income countries. The Mylan HIV Self-Test, designed and manufactured by Atomo, is prequalified by WHO and detects the presence or absence of HIV antibodies in a small blood sample obtained from a fingertip.

• Antibody tests segment dominated other segments in the category in 2020 as these tests can determine if a person is infected with HIV between 3–12 weeks after infection. One of the antibody tests is Radio-immunoprecipitation Assay (RIPA), which was developed to detect antibodies of HIV-1. These assays have the advantage of fast turnaround, quantitation, and versatility.

• Consumable segment revenue is driven by steady increase in purchase of these products by hospitals and laboratories, and increase in initiatives by governments to fight AIDS/HIV.

Consumables are also used to collect, prepare, and examine patient samples such as tissue, blood, fluids, and others.

• Diagnostic labs segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in number of diagnostic centers to test for HIV infection, particularly in third-world countries. Moreover, HIV tests are mandatory during pregnancy, which is also fueling growth of this segment. High investment in R&D and advancements in technology are also contributing to revenue growth of the diagnostic labs segment.

• North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global HIV diagnostics market in 2020 due to established and advanced healthcare infrastructure and services, and presence of key market players such as Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company and Bio-Rad Laboratories, among others. High investment in research & development of rapid testing kits for HIV is also contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hiv-diagnostics-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global HIV diagnostics market based on product, test type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Consumables

o Assays and Kits & Reagents

o Other Consumables

• Instruments

• Software & Services

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Antibody Tests

o HIV-1 Screening Tests

 ELISA

 Rapid Tests

 Home Access Dried Blood Spot

o HIV-1 Confirmatory Tests

 Western Blot Tests

 Indirect Immune Fluorescent Antibody Assays (IFA)

 Line Immunoassays (LIA)

 Radio-Immunoprecipitation Assays (RIPA)

o HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests

• Viral Load Tests

• CD4 Tests

• Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis

• Tests for Viral Identification

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Blood Banks

• Home Care Settings

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4134

Thank you for reading the research report on global HIV Diagnostics market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Surgical Devices Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/surgical-devices-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-chronic-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Nanomedicine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/nanomedicine-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-chronic-and-infectious-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

BCG Vaccine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bcg-vaccine-market-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-for-bacillus-calmette%e2%80%90guerin-bcg-vaccine-for-prevention-of-tuberculosis-reports-and-data.html

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bioreactors-and-fermenters-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-biopharmaceutical-applications-of-bioreactors-and-fermenters-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.