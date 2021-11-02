US Orthodontics Market to Touch USD 6.17 Billion by 2028 | Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies in US Orthodontics Market are Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.), AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland), Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.), DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.), ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.), 3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)

Introduction of Innovative Clear Aligners to Boost the Market

Clear aligners are currently commanding soaring popularity among teenagers and young adults in the US, as these devices are inconspicuous and enhance dental aesthetics. Acknowledging this, several orthodontic companies in the US are strategically launching novel clear aligner solutions to gain a wider spectrum of customers. For example, in October 2020, California-based Align Technology Invisalign G8, the company’s latest biomechanics-based clear aligner product, powered by its proprietary SmartForce Aligner Activation. With this technology, dentists can better predict common orthodontic issues, as well as improve tooth movement in patients. Another innovation in this context is SmileDirectClub’s Nighttime Clear Aligners, the first-ever aligner system that straightens teeth while sleeping, which was launched in June 2019. The development of such path-breaking dental solutions is rapidly augmenting the potential of this market.





Industry Development

January 2021: Candid and Carbon inked a breakthrough agreement to create 3D-printed orthodontic solutions. Under the collaboration, Carbon will leverage the competency of its L1 printers to produce Candid Pro, Candid’s orthodontics-as-a-service clear aligner therapy made available exclusively through doctors.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp downturn in the US Orthodontics Market growth due to the tumbling demand for non-essential treatments. Moreover, the imposition of stringent lockdowns and social distancing measures has forced several specialty clinics and dental facilities to shut shop. Together, this drastic turn of events resulted in a steep decline of -8.3% in the market’s growth rate in 2020.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 6.17 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.14 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Decline in Demand for Non-Essential Treatments to Hinder Market Growth amid COVID-19 Increasing Usage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost the Market Rising Number of Adults Seeking Treatment in the U.S. to Fuel the Market





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market’s segments include traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, lingual braces, and clear aligners. Among these, the clear aligners segment comprehensively dominated the US Orthodontics Market share at 70.6% in 2020.

Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into adults and teenagers. By end-user, the market is segregated into clinics and hospitals.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a worm’s eye-view analysis of the various factors driving and constraining the market, along with a panoramic overview of the current industry outlook and trends. Besides this, the report contains a granular examination of all market segments and supplies a comprehensive evaluation of the regional developments and competitive dynamics of the market.

Driving Factors

Increasing Availability of Invisible Braces to Foster Market Growth

Fashionable and providing efficient dental care, invisible braces are shaping the current trends in this industry. The growing preference for these dental care solutions has encouraged some of the leading companies in this domain to engineer next-generation products and entrench their market position, resulting in increasing availability of incredible invisible braces in the US market. For example, Byte invisible aligners deliver the fastest treatment time of just two to four months, provided that the patient wears the braces for 22 hours per day and uses the company’s flagship HyperByte device. On the other hand, Candid makes available its aligner solutions only through orthodontists, who review the patient’s condition and the company designs the device accordingly. Another example is ClearCorrect aligners, which are built to cover the patient’s gums to minimize or possibly remove the need for attachment mechanisms. With the prevalence of malocclusion and teeth misalignment increasing in the US, the adoption of such braces and similar dental care solutions is likely to expand in the country over the next few years.





Strategic Production Partnerships to Characterize Market Competition

Key players in this market are engaging in meaningful partnerships to ramp up their production capabilities to serve the growing dental care requirements of patients across the US. In addition to this, companies are making promising progress in the development of inventive aligners and braces, in a bid to gain a firmer foothold in the market and broaden their business horizons.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.) AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.) Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.) Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland) Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.) DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.) ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.) Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.) 3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)







