Neil McFarlane, CEO of Adamas Pharmaceuticals honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Adamas is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company experienced in drug discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for neurological diseases.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Neil McFarlane, CEO of Adamas Pharmaceuticals has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Adamas is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company experienced in drug discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for neurological diseases. Adamas is driven by a deep sense of purpose – to make everyday life significantly better for people affected by neurological disorders.
Neil joined Adamas as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors in September 2019. He brings over two decades of global biopharmaceutical and life sciences experience delivering value to patients suffering from serious illnesses. Neil has delivered growth in both specialty and orphan products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Retrophin, Inc. with principal responsibility for global commercial operations, corporate development, patient services, and program and alliance management. Previously he held executive and general management positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including UCB, Genzyme, and Sangstat Medical Corporation. Neil served as an officer and enlisted soldier in the United States Army Reserves. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in Nursing from the University of Florida.
“I am honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Innovation CEO's of 2021. At Adamas, we make innovation and adaptability a core part of our mission as we strive to make everyday life significantly better for people affected by neurological disorders,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer of Adamas Pharmaceuticals.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH NEIL MCFARLANE, CEO OF ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/neil-mcfarlane-ceo-adamas-pharmaceuticals-interview-with-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
