Global Industrial Machinery Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report Industrial Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial machinery market size is expected to grow from $534.89 billion in 2020 to $572.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $793.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Rapid advances in technology is expected to drive innovation in industrial machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The industrial machinery market consists of sales of industrial machinery such as food and beverage manufacturing machinery, semiconductor manufacturing machinery, sawmill and woodworking machinery (except handheld), machinery for making paper and paper products, printing and binding machinery and equipment, textile making machinery, and machinery for making plastics and rubber products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial machinery.

Trends In The Global Industrial Machinery Market

3D log scanning is being integrated with saw mill manufacturing equipment to produce high grade lumber at mills. 3D log scanner is a scanner that measures the actual shape of the logs by coupling vision sensors with geometric data on the log. This helps to increase resolution quality, scan speeds and laser lighting which is used to measure dark logs leading to a high-grade lumber recovery. This technology is widely used in super mills which are a conglomerate of satellite mills with around two-three log lines. Also, sensors used in 3D log scanning help to capture the knots faster leading to an optimized yield. Major companies offering saw mill equipment with 3D log scanning technology include Raptor Integration Inc., LMI technologies, JoeScan.

Global Industrial Machinery Market Segments:

The global industrial machinery market is further segmented:

By Type: Woodworking And Paper Machinery, Other Industrial Machinery, Printing Machinery And Equipment, Semiconductor Machinery, Food Product Machinery

By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

Subsegments Covered: Woodworking Machinery, Paper Industry Machinery, Chemical Processing Machinery And Equipment, Glass Making Machinery, Petroleum Refining Machinery, Plastics Working Machinery, Rubber Working Machinery, Tannery Machinery, Textile Making Machinery, All Other Industrial Machinery, Typesetting Machinery, Offset Printing Machinery, Flexographic Printing Machinery, Gravure Printing Machinery, Printing Trades Binding Machinery And Equipment, Other Printing Machinery And Equipment, Wafer Processing Equipment, Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment, Other Semiconductor Making Machinery, Dairy Product Plant Machinery And Equipment, Bakery Machinery And Equipment, Meat And Poultry Processing And Preparation Machinery, Other Commercial Food Products Machinery

By Geography: The global industrial machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific industrial machinery market accounts for the largest share in the global industrial machinery market.

Industrial Machinery Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial machinery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial machinery market, industrial machinery global market share, industrial machinery global market players, industrial machinery global market segments and geographies, industrial machinery market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial machinery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Industrial Machinery Market Organizations Covered: Tetra Laval International SA; Applied Materials Inc; Lam Research Corp; Tokyo Electron Ltd; ASML Holding NV.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

