How Are Manufacturers In The Breast Cancer Drugs Market Strengthening Their Positions?

The Business Research Company’s Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers of breast cancer drugs are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For instance, in March 2019, Astrazeneca entered into a partnership deal worth $6.9 billion for the development of a breast cancer drug. According to the deal, the companies will jointly develop the drug trastuzumab deruxtecan and will share development and commercialization costs for the drug worldwide. Novartis collaborated with IBM Watson Health for the development of a solution that can determine drug combinations and sequences for best patient outcomes.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer drugs market. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and affects around 2.1 million women each year. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, an estimated 627,000 women died from breast cancer, accounting for 15% of all cancer related deaths among women. The factors responsible for breast cancer include heredity, age, lifestyle of a person and is more common in developed countries. As the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer rises, the demand for breast cancer drugs increases, thereby driving market growth.

The global breast cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $14.25 billion in 2020 to $14.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players covered in the global breast cancer drugs industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation.

TBRC’s global breast cancer drugs market report is segmented by drug type into her2 inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors, hormonal receptor, by end user into hospitals, clinics, others, by sales channel into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, online channels.

Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Drug Type (HER2 Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Anti-metabolites, Aromatase Inhibitors, Hormonal Receptor), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Sales Channel (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides breast cancer drugs market overview, forecast breast cancer drugs market size and growth for the whole market, breast cancer drugs market segments, and geographies, breast cancer drugs market trends, breast cancer drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

