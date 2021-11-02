Blood Glucose Meter Global Market Grows At Boosted Rate Of 37% Through 2021

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the blood glucose meters market size is expected to grow from $2.92 billion in 2020 to $3.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the blood glucose meters market.

The blood glucose meters market consists of sales of blood glucose meters that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood.

Global Blood Glucose Meter Market Segments:

The global blood glucose meters market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter, Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter

By End User: Hospitals, Home Care

By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

By Geography: The global blood glucose meters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Blood Glucose Meter Market Organizations Covered: Abbott, Roche, Medtronics, Ascensia and Dexcom.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

