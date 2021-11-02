Key Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Trends Include SaaS-Based Consulting

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based consulting is a recent trend gaining popularity in water and waste management consulting. The use of the SaaS platform is increasing in companies to deliver online services such as water quality management, EHS compliance, and carbon reporting. SaaS delivery model operates when a software vendor provides access to its software and works remotely as a web-based service. Many companies are offering SaaS to water and waste management companies to improve the operations performed by the company. For instance, Trimble offers a new SaaS program for remote monitoring of water and wastewater infrastructure. With the new SaaS program, water and wastewater utilities can access the hardware and software technologies through subscription to be utilized for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure.

The global water and waste management consulting services market size is expected to grow from $7.79 billion in 2020 to $8.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players covered in the global water and waste management consulting services industry are Arcadis NV, WorleyParsons, Stantec Inc., AECOM, Catalyst Canada, Republic Services, Casella Waste Systems, SUEZ Environment, Blue Vista Technologies Inc, DowDuPont Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies, Tetra Tech Inc.

TBRC’s global water and waste management consulting services market report is segmented by waste into solid waste management, waste water management, by treatment into primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, other, by applications into municipal waste, industrial waste, others, by service into strategic solid waste management & planning, water treatment & distribution system designs, design and documentation for recycling and waste disposal facilities, environmental and social impact assessment, sewage system setup services, other services (operational services, infrastructure development, economics and finance, advisory services).

