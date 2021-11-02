Precision Medicine Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2021

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change Precision Medicine Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the precision medicine market is expected to grow from $62.75 billion in 2020 to $72.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The precision medicine market is expected to reach $118.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The rising prevalence of cancer is projected to fuel the growth of the precision medicine market in the coming years.

Request For A Sample For The Global Precision Medicine Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5301&type=smp

The precision medicine market consists of sales of precision medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat diseases by relying on genomics and specific biomarker techniques. It allows doctors or physicians to select a treatment plan or drug therapy based on the patient’s genetic understanding of their disease, environment, and lifestyle. The precision medicine technologies also assist researchers and doctors in developing accurate treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease that will work on a specific group of people.

Trends In The Global Precision Medicine Market

The development of novel precision medicine for pancreatic cancer is shaping the precision medicine market. Extensive research is being undertaken on different approaches to develop precision medicines for pancreatic cancer. For instance, in October 2020, Scientists from the University Of Glasgow announced the development of a novel precision medicine approach for treating the damaged DNA in the cancer cells of pancreatic cancer patients. The team used grown cells from the lab and replicas of patients' tumors to find molecular markers, which were used in the prediction and response to several drugs, targeting DNA damage. The researchers tested certain markers using multiple drugs, also developed a strategy that is taken forward into a clinical trial. The trial will help doctors and researchers to predict which patient will respond to one of these drugs, either alone or in combination.

Global Precision Medicine Market Segments:

The global precision medicine market is further segmented:

By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Others

By Application: Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, Others

By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare And IT Firms, Others

By Geography: The global precision medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American precision medicine market accounts for the largest share in the global precision medicine market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Precision Medicine Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-medicine-global-market-report

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides precision medicine market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global precision medicine market, precision medicine global market share, precision medicine global market players, precision medicine global market segments and geographies, precision medicine market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The precision medicine market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Precision Medicine Market Organizations Covered: Qiagen, Novartis AG, Medtronic, AstraZeneca plc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc., Tepnel Pharma Services, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2021:

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-global-market-report

Sequencing Market: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sequencing-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/