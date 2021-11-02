Innovative Technological Advancements Are Shaping The Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement in vision care devices have totally transformed the eye care. Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovation in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions. The innovation includes DriveSafe lenses with anti-glare coating to help with poor driving conditions, photochromic contact lenses that blocks sun's harmful UV rays, and blue light blocking glasses among others. Major companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision have invested in adaptive lenses.

Rising use of electronic devices is a continuous driver for the growth of vision care devices and equipment market. Usage of laptops, mobiles, PCs and others electronic devices has increased in the day-to-day life, which is the major factor responsible for eye-related problems. According to a survey by Deloitte, Americans collectively check their phones over 8 billion times per day. On an average, every person spends about five hours daily browsing the internet and using apps.

The global vision care devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $23.41 billion in 2020 to $26.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Major players covered in the global vision care devices and equipment industry are Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, The Cooper Companies and Novartis.

TBRC’s global vision care devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into intraocular lens, ophthalmic lasers, glaucoma drainage devices, contact lenses, others, by end user into vision care, diagnosis, surgery, by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, optical centers, others.

