Lianyungang Petrochemical Co., Ltd. selected again LyondellBasell’s Hostalen ACP technology

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, November 2, 2021​ - LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), the world’s largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced Lianyungang Petrochemical Co., Ltd (a company of Zhejiang Satellite) has again selected LyondellBasell’s Hostalen “Advanced Cascade Process” (Hostalen ACP) technology for a second 400 kiloton (kt) per year high density polyethylene (HDPE) plant. The new facility will be built at Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China.

“We are excited about this additional award from Lianyungang Petrochemical Co., Ltd which demonstrates the credibility LyondellBasell has in the polyethylene market,” said Jim Seward, Senior Vice President R&D, Technology and Sustainability at LyondellBasell. “Additionally, with this license, the global nameplate capacity of Hostalen ACP will exceed 10 million tons per year.”

The Hostalen ACP technology is the process of choice for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE products.

“The selection of the Hostalen ACP technology was the best choice for us as we are very satisfied with the performance of our existing Hostalen ACP line,” said Mr. Lu Wei Wei, Vice President of Zhejiang Satellite. “The market appreciates the HDPE resins out of LyondellBasell’s low-pressure slurry process and the technology enables us to produce reliably and economically“.

The Hostalen ACP process technology manufactures high performance, multi-modal HDPE resins with an industry-leading stiffness/toughness balance, impact resistance, high stress cracking resistance and process advantages used in pressure pipe, film, blow molding and caps & closure applications.

The Hostalen ACP plant will commence operations using Avant Z501 and Avant Z509-1 catalysts to produce a full range of multi-modal HDPE products.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Hostalen ACP process technology, the LyondellBasell portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Spheripol – The leading PP process technology with more than 30 million tons of licensed capacity with globally recognized quality grades with leading monomer consumption and investment costs to make it the technology of choice

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties

Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

About LyondellBasell: LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

Lupotech, Spherizone, Spherilene, Spheripol, Metocene and Avant are trademarks owned and/or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies.