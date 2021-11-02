Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices Market Size Worth USD 6.53 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing demand from various end-use industries and strict environmental regulations are driving the demand for the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market is forecast to reach USD 6.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Strict environmental regulations regarding occupational exposure to the dangerous fumes generated during welding are expected to lead to a surge in demand for the product.

Equipment for fume extraction is used to control and minimize the smoke and other toxic particles generated during the welding process. Various types of toxic substances with varying concentrations are generated during different procedures. The strength of the toxic particulate varies with the technology and type of materials used. The equipment operators face serious health hazards as toxic substances can cause diseases like Parkinson's disease, chronic lung problems, and larynx cancer. Hence, growing awareness regarding the health and safety of the personnel working on the equipment is expected to lead to a surge in the market.

Governments of many countries have mandated specific rules to maintain a regulated, safe work environment. This fosters market growth. In certain regions, there is low adoption of the product, owing to careless employee management. Also, the product generally has a long lifespan of around ten years, which makes replacement less frequent. These factors are expected to hamper the market demand, as they are significant constraints for it.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to lockdowns among major nations all around the globe. Many industries are unfunctional in the current situation. Due to this, welding activities have also taken a hit, due to which the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices is also witnessing a decline in demand. Major manufacturers involved in production are also not operating currently, which is leading to a reduction in the supply side too. It is expected that once the situation is normal, and the industries start functioning again, the demand for the product will rise. Major manufacturers who have halted operations are currently involved in product innovations so that when the market opens again, they can capture a larger share of it. This will lead to further demand for the product, as more consumers will adopt it due to the latest innovations.

Key participants include Pace Worldwide, Filcar s.p.a., Sentry Air Systems, Inc., Air Liquide Welding Group, RoboVent Products Group, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kemper America Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., and Miller Electric Mfg. Co., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Large Centralized Systems occupied 21.5% of the market share in 2019. These systems provide benefits, such as requiring lower maintenance and consumer lesser space. Also, these can be designed for future expanded layouts, which helps in avoiding repeated capital expenditures.

• In terms of Application, Laser Beam Welding occupied the second-largest market share in 2019. Laser Beam welding is used in places where delivering a focused heat source is required. This is extensively used in the automotive industry, as these boost productivity at lower costs. These are used in welding automotive parts, such as door, roof, and filter assemblies together.

• Offline Stores occupied 75.8% of the market share in 2019. This is primarily due to the fact that consumers like to experience the product physically before purchasing as it is a high involvement product. Since it is used for a long time, for around ten years, consumers need to make sure that the product they are purchasing fits their requirements. This leads to them buying offline mostly.

• North America occupied 24.8% of the market share in 2019. This is due to the presence if countries, such as the U.S. in the region, where strict regulations are present. Along with this, growing industrial development in the area also drives the market.

• China is one of the largest producers and consumers of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices. This is due to the cheap labor and ease of doing business in the country. Also, the growing industrialization and urbanization have led to increasing welding activities, which in turn drives the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market, making China one of the largest consumers of the product.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Mobile Unit

• Stationery Unit

• Large Centralized Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Oxy-Fuel Welding

• Laser-Beam Welding

• Resistance Welding

• Arc Welding

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

