Bag On Valve (BOV) Products Market Size Worth USD 10.49 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rapid adoption in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry is the driver for the growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bag On Valve Products market is forecast to reach USD 10.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bag-on-valve (BOV) technology is considered to be rapidly increasing in the packaging of various personal care, pharmaceutical, and home care products. This technology also offers a significant advantage for aerosol products that require contactless dispensing. Due to the longer shelf life, the need for fewer or no preservatives, bag-on-valve technology is widely used in food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging. Several key food companies are implementing bag-on-valve technology for packaging sauces, oils, and other liquid and creamy products. This is likely to meet customer demand and requirements for convenience, ease of storage, and packaging.

The high cost associated with BOV technology is expected to hamper growth in the BOV products market. It protects the product from contamination and offers an attractive appearance compared to other forms of packaging. Besides, the need for additional pressurized gas and propellant with packaging products increases the overall cost of packaging. Lack of awareness of the benefit of BOV products among consumers is expected to limit growth in the BOV market over the forecast period. Also, the availability of cheaper alternatives is another major factor that is estimated to hamper market growth.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a neutral impact on the global Bag On Valve Products market in 2020, the reason being the continuation of almost all sectoral activities except in the automotive and industrial sectors, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the global market do hold ground.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3164

Key participants include AptarGroup, Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., LINDAL Group Holding GmbH, Summit Packaging Systems, Exal Corporation, Precision Valve Corporation, KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice, Chicago Aerosol, TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GmbH, and Shanghai Golden Aerosol, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The pharmaceutical industry adopts advanced packaging technology, such as BOV technology, to offer perfectly safe and clean products. The technology protects the product from contamination and also provides a controlled dosing system. Therefore, the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to stimulate market growth.

• Qualities such as comfortable to hold, lightweight, and non-breakability stimulate market demand. Manufacturers are developing aerosol cans using aluminum on a large scale, due to their recyclable nature and its low cost.

• The increased use of aerosol packaging solutions for home care products such as cleaners and disinfectants is expected to increase the growth of the market over the forecast period. The improvement in the standard of living associated with the increase in the disposable income of the population should also encourage the growth of the market.

• Europe is expected to have a significant market share in the global market in the coming years. BOV packaging is likely to see rapid development in Europe for products that include eye showers for wounds and cleansers. The latest product development, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, implements innovative packaging using bag-on-valve technology.

• North America should also experience impressive development in the global market. Significant development of market growth will be observed in the Asia-Pacific region in the future.

Browse Complete Report “Bag On Valve (BOV) Products Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bag-on-valve-bov-products-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bag On Valve Products market on the basis of Product Type, Container Type, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Standard

• Aerosol

• Low Pressure/Non-Spray

Container Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Tin Plate

• Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Personal Care

• Household Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Food and Beverage

• Automotive and Industrial

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3164

Regional Bifurcation of the Bag On Valve (BOV) Products Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronically-commutated-ec-fans-market

Vacuum Pump Oil Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vacuum-pump-oil-market

Helical Geared Motor Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/helical-geared-motor-market

Shotcrete Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/shotcrete-market

Floor Coatings Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/floor-coatings-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.