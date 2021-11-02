Pen Needles Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Pen Needles Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pen Needles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Pen needles are injector pens that are used for delivering medication into the body of a patient. They consist of hollow needles embedded in a plastic body that is connected to the injection pen. Pen needles are used by health professionals and patients who are suffering from diabetes. Nowadays, they are available in a variety of needle lengths and diameters. Pen needles are manufactured with fine and thin point tips made by electro-polishing the needles to offer ease of use and penetration. They also have plastic caps for safety and lubrication for easy glide and less friction.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Pen Needles Market Trends:

The pen needles market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases like diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, and multiple sclerosis. In addition, pen needles are cost-effective, portable, and do not require refrigeration for daily or weekly drug administration through pen injectors. Besides this, pen injectors are gaining popularity as the new standard for injectable drug delivery systems due to their simplicity, reliability, and the ability to be administered directly by the patient without the aid of a physician. Furthermore, factors such as the rising geriatric population, inflating healthcare expenditure, and favorable government policies are some of the other factors that are expected to significantly impact the market in the coming years.

Pen Needles Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A. Menarini Diagnostics srl, Advancare Pharma, Arkray Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., HTL Strefa SA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd., Simple Diagnostics, Trividia Health Inc. (Sinocare) and Ultimed Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Standard Pen Needles

• Safety Pen Needles

Breakup by Needle Length:

• 4mm

• 5mm

• 6mm

• 8mm

• 10mm

• 12mm

Breakup by Therapy:

• Insulin

• GLP-1

• Growth Hormones

Breakup by Mode of Purchase:

• Retail

• Non-Retail

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

