GCC Dairy Market 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

GCC Dairy Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Dairy products are milk-based products derived from mammals, such as camels, goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes. Cheese, laban, yogurt, butter, ghee, ice cream and milk are some commonly available dairy products. They are further utilized to prepare whey cheese, whey drinks, lactose, dried whey and whey paste. Dairy products are a rich source of essential nutrients, including phosphorus, calcium, riboflavin, proteins, vitamin A and B12, zinc, potassium and magnesium. Consumption of dairy products aids in building and maintaining strong bones, maintaining the nutritional balance in the body, improving metabolism and immunity and preventing diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular ailments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

GCC Dairy Market Trends:

The GCC dairy market is primarily being driven by the rising health consciousness among the masses. Consumers are widely adopting camel milk as it contains high levels of antioxidants, immunoglobulins and other nutrients. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of lactose-free and vegan dairy products, suitable for lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing number of camel breeding farms, along with the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth across the region.

GCC Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Liquid Milk

• Cheese

• Laban

• Yogurt and Curd

• Butter and Clarified Butter

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Retailers

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Clinical Nutrition

• Frozen Food

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

