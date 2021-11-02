Demand for Epoxy Glass Bonding Adhesives Is Anticipated to Expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030
Glass Bonding Adhesives Market to expand at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030. UV curable glass bonding adhesives to dominate the market.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR states that, the global glass bonding adhesives market is anticipated to expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030. The market is fast gaining traction with a surge in demand for bonding agents to be used between glass and other materials such as metals, rubbers, plastics, and others, from various industries such as electronics, transportation, and construction. As this kind of adhesive provides the best method of joining for glass, it is highly preferred in the architecture industry.
Growth of the glass bonding adhesives market continues to be sustained by rising application in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. However, as these industries have been impacted on a macro-level by the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding adhesive manufacturers have seen demand waning. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, early recovery in these industries will be key to bonding adhesive sales in the short and medium term.
“The building & construction industry has grown at over 6% over the past five years, and is set to grow further in future. As a result, glass bonding adhesives being highly required for use in this sector. In terms of type, demand for UV glass bonding adhesives is set to exhibit high growth due to their high optical clarity and excellent bonding property,”says a Fact.MR analyst.
glass bonding adhesives market regional analysis
Key Takeaways from Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report
UV curable acrylate remains the preferred material
Building & construction industry will account for highest demand
Asia Pacific will continue to be an epicenter, with China and India creating sustainable opportunities
Steady demand in the U.S. will drive the North America glass bonding adhesives market during the assessment period
COVID-19 outbreak having an adverse impact on the growth of the global glass bonding adhesives market
Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation
Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.
Type
UV Curable
Epoxy
Cyanoacrylate
Polyurethane
Silicone
Others
End-use Industry
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial Assembly
Woodworking
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & ASEAN
Oceania
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Growing Automotive Industry Spurring Growth
According to Fact.MR, global sales of automobiles were 80 million units in 2017. Though sales figures are expected to fall under 70 million units in 2020, the automotive industry is expected to exhibit further growth through 2030. Glass bonding adhesives having the property to join dissimilar materials through fast and cheap joining techniques, while providing flexibility and design convenience, and are highly sought-after by the automotive industry. Hence, a growing automotive industry is expected to push the demand curve for glass bonding adhesives further upward over the coming years.
Rising investments in research & development activities in the automotive industry are projected to expand its market value at a rate of over 4% through 2030. Being required in joining various automotive parts and their components such as alternators, tuners, subwoofers, distributor caps, and others, glass bonding adhesives are experiencing rise in demand from the automotive sector. Technical advancements and increase in demand for various electrical vehicles, passenger vehicles, and others are catering to the growth of automotive industry, which, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the glass bonding adhesives market.
Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape
With competition getting fiercer, key market players are emphasizing on launching cost-effective products with better quality.
For instance, Ashland launched its new range of glass bonding adhesives - Purethane™ Water-based Laminating Adhesives, Pureseal™ Water-based Heat Seal Coatings, PureRad™ UV Curable Laminating Adhesives, and others, in the year 2020.
H.B. Fuller launched its new range of glass bonding adhesives with high-performance bonding and sealing technologies in the year 2020.. The company is also offering CILBOND® Bonding Agents, Weld Mount Adhesive Fastening Systems, and others.
Master Bond has developed single component LED curable adhesives for rapid bonding of tinted/UV blocked glass surfaces in the year 2020.
Sika AG launched Sikaflex®-296, which is suitable for high performance, and formulated for use in all types of mineral glass windows in the year 2020
Some of the companies covered in the report on the global glass bonding adhesives market are
Ashland, Dow
H.B. Fuller
3M Company
Parker Hannifin Corp
Master Bond
Dymax
Bohle Ltd.
DELO
ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd
Sika AG.
More Valuable Insights on Glass Bonding Adhesives Market
In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided a detailed analysis on the global glass bonding adhesives market, comprising data on historical statistics (2015-2019) and forecast of demand for the period between 2020 and 2030. The report discusses critical insights on the glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type (UV curable, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, polyurethane, silicone, others), end-user industry (building & construction, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, healthcare, industrial assembly, woodworking, others), across 5 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa).
