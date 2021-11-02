India Biomass Gasification Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

India Biomass Gasification Market

Biomass gasification represents the thermochemical conversion of biomass into a combustible gas mixture that includes hydrogen and carbon monoxide (CO). It comprises of a gasifier system that contains a reactor where the gases are generated. The energy produced is further utilized to generate power for electricity and transportation. Biomass gasification is usually adopted to meet the thermal and electrical needs of various industries. It is widely used as a substitute for conventional fuels, such as diesel, furnace oils, coal, etc.

India Biomass Gasification Market Trends:

The escalating demand for rural electrification is primarily driving the India biomass gasification market. In line with this, the launch of several initiatives by public and private bodies to provide electricity in rural areas across the country is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising need to reduce the utilization of conventional fossil fuels owing to their adverse environmental consequences is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing investments by numerous government bodies in the development of multifaceted biomass gasifier-based power plants that produce electricity with locally available natural resources, including cotton stalks, wood chips, agro-residues, etc., are also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the elevating levels of industrialization, coupled with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce hybrid solar-biomass gasification systems, are expected to fuel the India biomass gasification market over the forecasted period.

India Biomass Gasification Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

• Solid Biomass

• Biogas

• Municipal Waste

• Liquid Biomass

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

