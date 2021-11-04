Connor Crenshaw Discusses the Positive Impacts of the Baton Rouge Cajun Classic
Connor Crenshaw recently discussed the positive impacts of the Baton Rouge Cajun Classic.
The Cajun Classic brings people with disabilities from around the world together for the sport of tennis”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association is transforming the lives of many in the city of Baton Rouge and beyond. Connor Crenshaw is involved in facilitating the "Cajun Classic" in Baton Rouge, and he recently discussed what this event and the entire Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association bring to the community.
— Connor Crenshaw
"The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association is a Baton Rouge organization that positively impacts the country and the world," Connor Crenshaw said. "I'm so fortunate to be a part of this organization and the Cajun Classic tournament."
The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association was started in the 1980s. It is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting the sport of wheelchair tennis.
"Everyone deserves to be able to lead the active lifestyle they want," Connor Crenshaw said. "This organization helps individuals in the city and far beyond return to an active lifestyle. They're even able to become competitive and compete for national and international stardom."
The Baton Rouge Cajun Classic has become an internationally-recognized event in which amateurs and professionals can participate in a highly social and competitive tennis event. It is an all-inclusive tournament open to individuals of all ages with disabilities. Amputees, individuals with birth defects, paraplegics, and quadriplegics are encouraged to join the competition or simply attend to take part in the tournament's many other events.
"The Cajun Classic brings people with disabilities from around the world together for the sport of tennis," Crenshaw said. "This event has led to lifelong friendships and countless advancements for individuals with disabilities. It has also led to even more wheelchair events in Baton Rouge."
One of these events is the Hallowheel Adapted/Wheelchair Tennis Carnival. This is an event held every October for kids who are new to the sport of tennis. This family-friendly carnival provides mobility exercises, tennis instructions, prizes, games, and more.
The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association is eager to bring more joy to individuals with disabilities and in wheelchairs. The association has also created numerous events in nearby cities, including Shreveport, Lafayette, and New Orleans. The goal is to expand these events and impact as many lives as possible.
Connor Crenshaw holds many esteemed tennis achievements from high school. He also spent years teaching tennis while in college. He now focuses his efforts on teaching tennis to those who may not have had the same opportunities as him. In addition to helping facilitate the Cajun Classic, Crenshaw is a part of the Strong Kids for Tennis organization, which introduces underprivileged kids to the sport of tennis.
"Tennis has brought so much positivity to my life, and I just want to do my best to share that positivity with others," Crenshaw concluded.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here