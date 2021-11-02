Corey Schmidt Explains the Effects of Dental Health on Overall Health
Corey Schmidt recently explained the effects of dental health on overall physical health.
Certain bacteria in the mouth can be pulled into the bloodstream, lungs, heart, and other areas of the body”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You've probably been brushing your teeth twice a day since you were a small child. But you may not have known that brushing your teeth is not just a step toward superior oral health. Dr. Corey Schmidt recently explained that it's a step toward superior overall health as well.
— Corey Schmidt
"The health of your teeth, gums, and entire mouth have a major effect on your general health," Corey Schmidt said. "Your mouth is full of bacteria, and some of this bacteria can cause disease when passing through respiratory and digestive tracts."
Unfortunately, a long list of conditions can be linked to oral health. These include cardiovascular disease, pneumonia, endocarditis, and even birth complications. Proper oral hygiene typically keeps bacteria under control, but skipping brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits can result in oral infections that can spread to other areas of the body causing major health concerns.
"Certain bacteria in the mouth can be pulled into the bloodstream, lungs, heart, and other areas of the body," Dr. Corey Schmidt said. "This can result in serious, life-threatening health concerns. We've seen that clogged arteries, stroke, and heart disease may sometimes be caused by infections and inflammation due to bacteria in the mouth."
Corey Schmidt explained several actions can be taken to protect oral health and prevent these complications. These include brushing the teeth twice a day, flossing daily, using mouthwash, and replacing your toothbrush often.
A healthy diet and drinking plenty of water can also improve oral health, as eating too much food with added sugars can lead to faster tooth decay. Tobacco use can also cause decay, leading to inflammation and infection.
"It's important to schedule regular dental checkups and to stay on schedule," Corey Schmidt said. "These cleanings help remove excess bacteria, keeping your mouth in balance. This is one of the best ways to prevent infection and inflammation."
Corey Schmidt added that it's important to speak with your dentist about medications and health issues that may be affecting your oral health. Eating disorders, certain cancers, osteoporosis, and some immune systems disorders can cause oral health issues. Your dentist can help provide solutions for complications caused by these diseases and more.
"The concept of brushing your teeth twice a day may seem like a simple one, but it keeps you from dealing with much more difficult complications down the road," Corey Schmidt concluded. "And don't forget to schedule an appointment with your dentists if you haven't been in a while."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here