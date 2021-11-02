Nighttime closures on the H-1 Freeway from Aiea to Pearl Harbor scheduled in November

Main, News Posted on Nov 1, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of nighttime lane closures and ramp closures scheduled on the H-1 Freeway from Aiea to the Pearl Harbor Interchange, for pavement marking and rumble strip installations. The roadwork schedule is as follows:

Week of Sunday, Oct. 31

Three right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and Radford Drive overpass from 8 p.m. on Saturday night, Nov. 6, through 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 7.

Week of Sunday, Nov. 7

Two to three right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Radford Drive Overpass and Kaamilo Street overpass on Friday night, Nov. 12, through Sunday morning, Nov. 14, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Full closure of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam offramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 7, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Full closure of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 7, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Week of Sunday, Nov. 14

Full closure of the Aolele Street onramps to the H-1 Freeway in both directions on Sunday night, Nov. 14, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Full closure of the Waimalu/Pearlridge offramp (Exit 10) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed on Wednesday night, Nov. 17, through Friday morning, Nov. 19, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Week of Sunday, Nov. 21

Full closure of the southbound Moanalua Road onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Nov. 21, through Monday morning, Nov. 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Three right lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaahumanu Street overpass and the Kaamilo Street overpass on Sunday night, Nov. 21, through Monday morning, Nov. 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

For a list of lane closures scheduled weekly, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of closures and detour routes. Police will be on site to help with safety procedures and traffic control. First Responders and TheBus have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through full ramp closures. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###